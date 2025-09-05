BURNTWOOD Rugby Club will be back in action after a month of pre-season warm up matches.

Three of the senior sides will be in league action tomorrow (6th September).

The first team welcome Tamworth to the RCI Sportsway for a 3pm kick-off with a new leader on the pitch after Josh Canning handed over to his second row partner Jack Johnson.

The new skipper will have a tough job to better last season’s league record though after Burntwood narrowly missed out on promotion after 19 wins from 22 matches.

The 2nd XV, again led by skipper Dan Black and team managers Andy Dodd and Jimmy Davies, begin their campaign away to Bloxwich looking to improve on a fifth place finish last season.

Meanwhile, the 3rds will be captained by Jake Rehman when they host Eccleshall 2nds in the newly-formed Staffordshire League Division 1 Yellow.

Off the pitch, the club elected its first ever lady chair in its 53 year history at its AGM in May. Sally Perrins has taken over from Adam Tuckey who stays on the club committee as commercial manager.

Another former chairman, Ben Holt, adds the role of social media and communications manager to his existing role of data officer, while Shawn Woodcock has become grounds manager.

The mini and youth section, which now fields sides at all age groups bar one from under eight to Colts, also start the new season this weekend with fixtures against Willenhall, Tamworth and Uttoxeter on Sunday.