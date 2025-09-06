A LICHFIELD accountancy business has welcomed a new apprentice.

The Boss Partnership has taken on Logan Ho, who has recently completed his A-Levels.

The appointment is part of the company’s work to grow its apprenticeship programme.

A spokesperson said:

“This isn’t Logan’s first time with The Boss Partnership. He completed a work experience placement with the firm in July last year as part of his Sixth Form studies. “His enthusiasm and potential stood out so clearly during his time with the team that, once he finished his exams, he got in touch to apply for a permanent position. “The Boss Partnership is proud to support young talent through its apprenticeship scheme, which combines practical, hands-on training with ongoing professional development. “The programme provides an excellent route into the accounting profession and is part of the firm’s commitment to investing in the future of the industry – and the local community.”