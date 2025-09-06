A NEW series of meditation sessions is launching in Lichfield.

The Finding Peace of Mind series will be led by Buddhist nun Gen Kelsang Dema, from the Tara International Kadampa Retreat Centre.

They will take place weekly at Curborough Community Centre from 7.30pm to 9pm on Thursdays from 11th September.

A spokesperson said:

“In these classes we will will learn how we can enjoy a peaceful, calm, clear and happy mind through simple meditation practices. “We sit on chairs and the session includes two guided meditations and a talk. At the end there is time to chat and ask questions while enjoying refreshments. “Each session is self-contained so you can join at any time.”

Classes are £7. For more details and to book visit taraikrc.org/pages/meditate-in-lichfield.