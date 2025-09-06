A COUNCILLOR says he is keen to see further improvements and repairs at a Burntwood park.

Cllr Andrew Clissett, Reform UK representative for Burntwood North and Staffordshire County Council, joined members of other local councillors at a visit to Redwood Park.

He had previously raised concerned about maintenance of the facilities.

Cllr Clissett said:

“It’s important that all levels of local government work together – county, district, town and parish – if we want to see real and lasting improvements. “I’ve been raising concerns about accessibility, safety, and maintenance in the park recently. I welcome the commitments made at the meeting, but I’ll keep pressing to make sure the promised work is delivered and that Redwood Park gets the investment it deserves. “It was great to see some visible improvements made. “In discussions I raised specific issues relating to disabled access and an opportunity for disability swing to be installed. This should be considered as part of the future investment and would be an excellent facility for one of the three parks in Burntwood.”