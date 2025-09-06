FRESH proposals have been drawn up to convert residential properties in Burntwood into a care facility.

Previous plans were rejected for 4B Ash Grove over noise and parking concerns.

But new proposals have been submitted by Almond Care to Lichfield District Council.

If approved, the plans would accommodate three adults with physical or learning disabilities in each property.

A planning statement said:

“The residents and staff will not be causing any nuisance or noise within the local area. This is an isolated facility on a private road with a gated entrance. “The staffing on site shall be seven staff in total to give coverage of three staff per facility with one staff member for extra support or rest period cover during the shift period of 12 hours. “The shifts shall run from 7am to 7pm. This will be the only time the staff leave the facility unless there is a medical emergency. In this case the medics shall attend – just as they would in any household – and the service user plus staff member may have to visit the hospital. “This property is not respite where there shall be numerous changes on a daily basis. It is three people living together as a single household where care is provided, including medication being administered. “The staff parking has been increased in line with the request to allow for 14 parking spaces on site. We have adequate grounds and still have a very large garden space. “We are unsure why we would ever require 14 parking spaces on site, when we only have a maximum of seven staff and the residents do not drive. We have however accommodated your request to show we are happy to work with your guidance.”

Full details of the proposals can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.