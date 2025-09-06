LICHFIELD karting star Finlay Lines had plenty of positives to take from the season finale of the IAME X30 Euro Series in Belgium.

The city youngster was always likely to face a tough test in a packed field, but he navigated the traffic well and delivered solid qualifying laps in wet conditions.

But contact from behind on his final lap dropped him down the order to leave him 11th in the group.

Lines found his form once more in the heat races as he secured a spot in the Super Heat race where a strong start moved him from sixth to second by the time he crossed the finish line.

Up against the best junior karting aces in Europe, the Lichfield driver started in eighth spot and held position well despite some chaotic moments around him.

Lines held his nerve to take a well-earned seventh place spot.