A COLLECTION of local history documents are being sold at auction in Lichfield.

The items include hand-written letters by Gilbert Walmisley, a friend of Samuel Johnson, David Garrick and Anna Seward.

They will be sold by Rare Book Auctions on 10th September.

A spokesperson said:

“Also in the sale are hand-written documents relating to the building of the railway line into Lichfield – from monitoring the volume of horse-drawn coach traffic in the city in 1835, to civil engineer drawings of the tracks and stations.

“Also, manuscript documents from the 1400s to 1600s will be sold relating to Swinfen, Croxall, and Cannock Chase.”