A FREE night of comedy is coming to Burntwood next week.

TNT Presents will bring back the New Material event on 13th September.

The show will feature comedy from Eden Voss, Michael Dryburgh, Don Marshall, Denzil De Christo, Kimmy Kaiy and Tharun Chelley

A spokesperson said:

“Join us for an evening filled with hilarity featuring top-notch comedians hosted by the ever-charismatic Josh Holford.”

Tickets for the show at The Firs Club on Rugeley Road are free and can be booked at www.tnt-presents.com.