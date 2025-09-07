AN archive of hundreds of 1960s comics is expected to attract bidders from around the world when it goes up for sale with a Lichfield auctioneer.

Made up of mostly Marvel titles, the collection will be sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 29th September.

Iconic superheroes featured include Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, The Silver Surfer, X-Men, The Avengers, The Incredible Hulk, Captain America, Sub-Mariner, Doctor Strange, Daredevil and Thor.

They will be sold across more than 50 lots and are expected to fetch between £4,500 and £7,000.

A spokesperson for Richard Winterton Auctioneers said:

“From the moment our specialist saw the list of titles, we knew this collection was going to be remarkable. “When the comics were consigned we could see it was an outstanding archive which will doubtless be of great interest to collectors. “It’s especially interesting to see The Fantastic Four issues #48, #49 and #50 featuring the first appearances of the Silver Surfer and Galactus and the original story on which the new movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps is based. “A truly fantastic element of a fantastic collection.”

The catalogue goes live a week before the sale at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auctions/auction-calendar.