LICHFIELD’S final home game of the season saw them fall to another defeat.

The city side are bottom of the table, but were unable to add to their tally of three wins as they welcomed Wombourne in the penultimate South Staffordshire County League Premier Division tie.

The visitors won the toss and opted to bat, before immediately beginning to pile on the runs.

Openers Chris Brandrick and Jack Hussey contributed 96 and 41 respectively, while Nathan Howell also chalked up a half-century as Wombourne finished their 50 overs on 267-7.

Lichfield’s reply got off to a steady start, with 41 on the board before the first wicket went when Elliot Down was caught by William Evans off the bowling of Charlie Walker.

Asif Rajah made just five before Walker claimed a second wicket, with Oliver Caddick and Preston Lee also being dismissed as Lichfield found themselves on 58-4.

Adam Braddock was then run out on nine with the scoreboard reading 70-5.

A 38 from Stuart Fielding and a 44 from Nick Richards steadied the ship, but it wasn’t to be enough as Lichfield’s innings ended on 171.