A FILM starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs will be next up for audiences at Burntwood Afternoon Cinema.

The Salt Path will be shown at Burntwood Memorial Hall at 2pm on 16th September.

A spokesperson said:

“It tells the story of a couple who, having lost their home and their livelihood, decide to walk the 630-mile South West Coast Path.

“It’s a story about resilience and the British landscape, but it’s also one that has sparked debate.

“Recently, questions have been raised about how much of the true story is actually true. This adds an interesting layer to the film, turning it from a simple tale of endurance into a conversation about where we draw the line between memoir and fiction.

“Join us to see the film and form your own opinion. It’s a compelling story, regardless of the recent fuss, and promises an enjoyable afternoon’s viewing.”

Tickets are £5 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.