ALREWAS suffered a heavy defeat at Sandiacre Town.

The Herons lost the toss and were sent into the field first, but found the home batsmen in fine form.

A 73 from opener Gareth Curtis and 114 from Muhammad Bin Naeem helped Sandiacre to 315-5 from their 50 overs.

Ben Foley and Paul Dawson took two wickets each, with Faren Brice nabbing the other.

The response got off to a stuttering start as James Burton went in the second over after scoring just one run.

Ben Foley top scored with 73 but it wasn’t enough as Alrewas could only reach 143-9.