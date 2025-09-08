HAMMERWICH were leapfrogged at the top of the table after a home defeat against Milford Hall.

It means they will now need to hope results go their way on the final day of the South Staffordshire County League if they are to take the title.

The Hammers won the toss and elected to bat first – but they got off to the worst possible start when Tom Wright went for a duck in just the second ball of the innings.

Imran Qadir soon followed him back to the pavilion to leave the score on 12-2.

A solid knock of 40 from Callum Brodrick along with 25 from Scott Elstone and 28 from Craig Jennings steadied the ship, but the tail failed to wag as Hammerwich were skittled out for 153.

Jordan Bulpitt was the pick of the Milford Hall bowlers as he finished with figures of 4-22.

The visitors’ reply got off to a solid start, reaching 49 before Bulpit became the first wicket to fall with the score on 41 when he was trapped lbw by John Jennings.

Hasnain Nawaz claimed two wickets as Milford Hall fell to 66-3, but the score reached 107 before Hammerwich could claim another when Sajid Ahmadzai removed Niall McHale.

But despite claiming a few more wickets, the hosts were unable to prevent the visitors from passing the target as an unbeaten 37 by Ibbadat Thaman saw them over the line with three wickets in hand.