A LICHFIELD school has shut for the rest of the week during to “unexpected and urgent repairs”.

Nether Stowe School has written to parents informing them of the decision to close the doors just days after they reopened following the summer holidays.

Headteacher Kirsty Jones said the decision had been made to “ensure the safety of all students and staff”.

She said:

“Due to unexpected and urgent repair work required on the school site, Nether Stowe School will be closed for the remainder of this week in the first instance. “We fully understand the disruption this may cause to you and your family and we are sincerely sorry for the short notice and inconvenience. “Please be assured that this decision has not been taken lightly but is necessary to ensure the safety of all students and staff. “We will be advising all parents and carers of the arrangements for learning later this evening. Our staff are working hard to ensure that students are supported during this period of closure, and we will share full details as soon as possible. “Thank you for your understanding and continued support during this time. Please continue to check the school website and your emails for further information throughout the week.”

It isn’t the first time Nether Stowe School has had to turn its own students away in recent times. In January, a burst pipe meant the doors were shut to pupils, while a lack of hot water also saw it close for a prolonged period in April.

Students were also been unable to use parts of the playing fields after rubble began to rise to the surface.