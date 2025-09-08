PLANS to create more hotel capacity to deal with increasing numbers of visitors across Staffordshire are being drawn up.

An event on the economic future of the county saw more than 200 business delegates hear how the current value of the visitor economy had now topped £2.7billion – 30% up on pre-pandemic levels.

Of the 37 million people who came to Staffordshire in 2024, around four million stayed overnight.

But leaders say there was high demand for accommodation and that more beds will be needed if growth continues.

Invest Staffordshire, the county council’s inward investment service, said it would now be working to formulate an “accommodation acceleration plan”.

Martin Murray, Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, said:

“It’s extremely positive news that visitor numbers in Staffordshire are increasing thanks to our fantastic attractions offer, but also due to growing need for accommodation for business stays. “We know that good quality accommodation is important for a buoyant visitor economy. While we already have fantastic choices, this needs to be consistent across the county and at strategic geographical locations. “It is also a key factor in supporting our nighttime economy and we want to ensure even more people can enjoy Staffordshire places while providing increased job opportunities.”