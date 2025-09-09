BURNTWOOD picked up a bonus point win at home against Tamworth on the opening day of the season.

Handling errors from both sides and keen-eyed officiating produced a stop-start affair, but Jack Johnson’s side eventually took the honours by five tries to two.

Tamworth had the first scoring opportunity after just two minutes, but a penalty attempt from in front 30 metres out went wide right of the posts.

The hosts got into their stride, led by some forceful running from Charles Michael and a dominant scrum, but it took 20 minutes for them to open their account for the season.

Having lost more than one promising position, they finally made another count from a penalty kick to the right corner. Luke Rookyard burst away from the catch and drive to score near the posts. Josh Massey added the extras for a seven point lead.

Another penalty kick, this time to the left corner, was the source of the second try. Intricate inter-passing by Rookyard, Dan Clements and Josh Canning allowed the latter to cross near the corner flag. The missed conversion left the half time score 12-0.

The visitors made a strong start to the second period. Their best attack of the game saw them keep the ball alive from halfway all the way to the left corner for an unconverted try.

Burntwood responded well with a run from Aidan Barker into the Tamworth 22, but both sides were guilty of repeated infringements approaching the hour mark.

When the next try came it was worth the wait. Clements left his wing to take possession from a scrum on the open side. He broke through a gap at pace and then dummied the last defender to run round behind the posts for a fine individual try. Massey’s conversion made it 19-5.

A knock-on at the restart gave the visitors a way back, but the home defence held before Clements broke away down the left wing. A foot in touch denied the chance of a breakaway try.

However, Alfie Dewsbury stole the Tamworth throw-in which led to a penalty award that Ben Holt kicked to the clubhouse corner. Canning won the line out and Barker tested the midfield before possession was moved back left for Dewsbury to score the bonus point try in the corner which went unconverted.

Tamworth came back, benefitting from a string of penalties which also saw the hosts lose Barker to a yellow card for the last ten minutes. A tap and go move resulted in a try under the posts plus the conversion.

However, Burntwood had the final say with a score in the last minute after a spell of pressure in the Tamworth 22 which also cost the visitors a yellow card. Tom Shorrock’s turnover possession launched Rookyard on a charge. When he was stopped, Alfie Broadhurst went close before the ball found Rookyard again and he forced his way over to complete the scoring as the conversion went astray.

Burntwood 2nds found life tough away to Bloxwich in their opening league fixture.

They battled away against a bigger pack of forwards and were in the game at half time just 10-7 down.

However, they were mainly on defensive duties in the second half. Injuries and reshuffles didn’t help as the hosts ran out 30-7 winners.

Player of the match went to Alex Smail, but there were also impressive performances by Tye O’Connor, Jack Robinson-Parr, Will Fletcher and Jacob Sonderlo.

The 3rds were denied a game when Eccleshall failed to raise a side for their fixture at the RCI Sportsway.