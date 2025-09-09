A COUNCILLOR says he is “very disappointed” after a decision not to allow a housing development in Fradley was overruled.

Lichfield District Council had blocked proposals for 100 new homes off Horner Avenue.

It came after residents had campaigned against the plans over concerns around issues such as road safety and the impact on those living on the street.

But Vistry Homes decided to appeal, with planning inspector Alison Partington backing the developer and overturning the council’s planning decision.

A report said:

“In common with any development, there would be some disruption caused during the construction phase and this disruption may be felt more by persons who are disabled and/or very young or old. “But there is nothing to suggest this would be any different in scale to other construction sites across the country, many of which are located close to existing residential properties. “This disruption would be temporary, and conditions would be able to control matters such as operational hours, dust mitigation, vibration and lighting and so would minimise the impacts of any disruption. “I acknowledge that some residents may be more sensitive to noise by reason of disability or perhaps age and I am aware of at least one resident who is neurodivergent which amongst other things results in both noise and light sensitivity. “However, even allowing for the fact that disabled and/or older people may be more alert to any increases in noise, the evidence indicates the increases would not be so significant to cause unacceptable harm to living conditions.”

The inspector also said restrictions on parking during the construction phase would be mitigated.

She said:

“I appreciate that the Temporary Traffic Regulation Order will prevent some residents from parking on the street outside their properties during construction hours. “However, the dwellings on Horner Avenue are provided with some form of off-street parking, so at least one car would still be able to park near to the house, providing safe and convenient parking for people with any form of mobility issue. “While utilising the displacement parking area, which would be accessed via the main site access and located close to the start of the site, might not be as convenient as parking on the street outside the dwelling, it would not be so far away as to result in unacceptable living conditions.”

But Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet for housing and the Local Plan, said the move flew in the face of local democracy.

“I am very disappointed in this decision – it’s a win for developers and a loss for local residents. “It’s decisions like this that quite rightly angers our residents who want to see the right housing in the right places and not constant over-development. “In this instance, the decision of the planning committee has been overturned, which I believe flies in the face of local democracy.”

Cllr Farrell said the council recognised the need for new homes, but said an alternative approach to where such properties are built needed to be supported.

“The Labour Government have increased our housing targets by 160% so we now need to build more than 750 homes per year, but expanding our communities is not how we would like to hit these unrealistically high targets. ‘This is why I am pushing for an infrastructure-first, community-led approach to housing, while also looking to establish new settlements in Lichfield district that will have all of the schools, doctors, dentists and roads required, while at the same time not just expanding existing housing estates.”