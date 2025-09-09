A LOCAL hospital has unveiled a new £800,000 mammography suite.

The equipment at Spire Little Aston Hospital will produce detailed X-ray images of breast tissue to allow medics to identify potential issues.

The new machine produces higher resolution images to allow greater accuracy in diagnosis and treatment.

Designed as a dual-purpose facility, the new suite also features a Brevera Breast Biopsy System which is used to perform minimally invasive biopsies.

Vicky Morris, hospital director at Spire Little Aston Hospital, said:

“At Spire Little Aston Hospital, our priority is giving patients fast access to diagnosis and personalised care when they need it. Investing in advanced equipment like our new mammography and Brevera systems allows us to provide the high standard of care our patients expect. “We know that coming in for a scan can be a worrying time for people. But, knowing they can be seen quickly, be scanned by the latest technology available, and then receive a quick diagnosis – this is what people need and we’re pleased to be delivering that.”