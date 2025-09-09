LICHFIELD and Burntwood could be left with the “burden” of tackling financial challenges facing Stoke-on-Trent City Council under new local government reorganisation proposals.

The Government is proposing to axe two-tier council areas, meaning Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council services would be operated by a new singular body.

A number of proposals have already been put forward, including a county-wide option and an alternative which would see a number of smaller unitary authorities created.

But now the Reform UK cabinet at the county council is set to debate a planned East and West structure.

Under the proposals, Lichfield would be included in an East Staffordshire Council which would also incorporate Tamworth, East Staffordshire, Staffordshire Moorlands and Stoke-on-Trent.

The West Staffordshire unitary would include Newcastle-under-Lyme, Stafford, Cannock Chase and South Staffordshire.

The county council said that feedback received in June from the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government outlined how any new proposal must also identify how it would address financial challenges facing Stoke-on-Trent City Council, which has previously received emergency bail-outs from the Government to keep it running.

Cllr Martin Murray, deputy leader of Staffordshire County Council and lead cabinet member for local government reorganisation, said that solving the historical and ongoing financial issues was a hurdle that had to be overcome.

He explained:

“In an ideal world, we would avoid the burden of Stoke-on-Trent City Council’s financial distress on people across the wider county, but the Government are likely to dismiss any option that does not help to solve these lon- running financial problems or meet their wider criteria for change. “We will follow the rules of the game set by Government so that they are compelled to consider the option we put forward. “We want the best for our residents and businesses – this isn’t about politics, it’s about giving Staffordshire the best chance of success in the circumstances. “Of the options that meet the Government’s criteria, analysis is showing that an East-West option gives the best chance of success for both new councils. “A council’s success means better services and better value for residents and businesses.”

The previous Conservative administration had backed a county-wide unitary body, but the new proposals would replace those if approved at a meeting of Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet on 17th September.

Cllr Ian Cooper, leader of the county council, said:

“Local Government Reorganisation could help to streamline and simplify council services, making council taxpayers money work harder. “Unrealistic timescales and Government guidelines risk undermining this, but we will put forward the strongest possible business case in November to try to make the best of this situation for Staffordshire’s residents and businesses.”