AN MP has called on a Lichfield school to provide answers after it confirmed it would close for the rest of the week.

Nether Stowe School emailed parents yesterday (8th September) saying that “unexpected and urgent repair work” was needed.

It is the latest problem to hit the school which in January saw a burst pipe force it to shut to pupils, while a lack of hot water also saw it close for a prolonged period in April.

In an email to parents, headteacher Kirsty Jones said:

“We fully understand the disruption this may cause to you and your family and we are sincerely sorry for the short notice and inconvenience. “Please be assured that this decision has not been taken lightly but is necessary to ensure the safety of all students and staff.”

But in a letter to the head, Lichfield MP Dave Robertson said parents rightly needed answers.

He said:

“I am sure that you are aware that this closure will cause serious disruption for students, parents and carers. I am sure that you have made every effort to avoid closure, but will be as concerned as I am about the disruption to the community and the lost learning time. “Parents have told me that the school was closed due to a leak caused by an issue with the water tanks which required the water supply to be shut off for repairs. “This is not the first time this year that Nether Stowe School has been temporarily closed due to a maintenance issue. While we all know that unexpected events do happen from time to time, the community will obviously be concerned at a second unexpected closure in such a short space of time. “What plans does the school have to deal with these problems, so that families do not have to face such severe disruption in the long term?”