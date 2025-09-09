THE decision to set up a new advisory board for a trading arm of Lichfield District Council has been welcomed.

The move for Lichfield West Midlands Traded Services – which provides services including planning, leisure and communications – was endorsed at a meeting of the cabinet this week.

Cllr Sue Woodward, Labour opposition group leader, said the change would “enable far broader involvement and engagement” than had been the case previously.

She said:

“I very much welcome the improvements in the services provided to local residents via Lichfield West Midlands Traded Services and, of course, the dividend that comes back from the company to council coffers. “It’s now two years since I first asked for wider representation on the board, including more balanced political representation, so I’m pleased this is finally being actioned – and not before time.”