WHITTINGTON picked up a victory in their penultimate league game of the season.

Hosts West Bromwich Dartmouth 3rds won the toss and opted to send Whittington in to bat first.

The visitors saw early wickets tumble as they fell to 21-3.

But a 99 from Euan Hammond got things back on track before he was caught by Mitesh Patel off Shourie’s bowling agonisingly short of the century.

Whittington were eventually skittled out for 255.

The West Bromwich Dartmouth response saw them lose a wicket before scoring as Shazad Malik caught Vivek Shourie off the bowling of Martin Weston.

The home side steadied the ship, but ultimately fell 48 runs short as their innings ended on 207-8.

Shamimur Rahman was the pick of the visiting bowlers as he finished with figures of 3-16.