A BUILDER has been hit in the pocket after admitting dumping rubbish in Burntwood.

Daniel Toon, of Chatsworth Crescent in Walsall, appeared at Cannock Magistrates’ Court this month.

The court heard that in June 2024, drivers using Nether Lane in Burntwood had found it dangerously blocked by fly-tipped waste.

Environmental health officers from Lichfield District Council attended the scene, and their investigation led to builder Toon.

The 44-year-old admitted to transferring the building waste to another man, Lee Mills, despite knowing he had previous convictions for waste offences.

In January 2025, Mills was convicted of fly-tipping the waste in Nether Lane and given a community order and fine.

For failing in his duty of care, environmental health officers issued Toon with a £300 fixed penalty, which he failed to pay.

At court he pleaded guilty to two offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and magistrates ordered him to pay a total of £1,852 – more than six times the fixed penalty he could have paid.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“Let this serve as a reminder that everyone, businesses and households, need to check who they give their waste to. They must be a registered waste carrier and businesses also need to obtain a transfer note so that they can prove who they gave their waste to. “Householders should record the details of the person and the vehicle that took their waste away, in case our environmental health officers come knocking at their door with bad news. “Toon had the chance to pay a fixed penalty to avoid being prosecuted, but he took the risk and has now paid the price. “Our crackdown on fly-tipping continues. We have covert cameras deployed across the district waiting for fly-tippers.”