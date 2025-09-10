A LOCAL MP has highlighted the challenges around cancer care.

Labour’s Sarah Edwards has met with the Brain Tumour Charity and residents Owen Sutton and Mitch Middleton, who both have experience of brain tumours.

She has now raised their stories with the Minister responsible for cancer care.

The MP for Tamworth – which covers Whittington, Shenstone, Stonnall and Fazeley – said:

“It’ s so important that patients are at the heart of any discussion around healthcare. They are the ones who live with the day-to-day realities and understand the challenges better than anyone else. “Over the past year , it’ s been a real honour to support both Owen and Mitch, to stand alongside them as they’ve shared their experiences, and to make sure their voices are heard by the Government. “I’m proud to have played a part in helping to ensure that the patient perspective shapes the decisions that affect their lives, and I’ll continue to do what I can to support both Owen and Mitch. “I’ve met with the Minister shaping the cancer strategy – and I’m delighted that she has heard their stories and is taking this on board as she prepared the final strategy to be launched at the end of the year.”

Owen, 26, has undergone four major operations, proton beam therapy and suffered multiple seizures, with periods of paralysis and an inability to speak.

He is now part of a clinical trial in London which is aiming to help find a cure.

“It was an honour to be able to attend the event with Sarah Edwards and it was great to have so many individuals that were involved in brain tumour research in the room. “Hopefully because of these events we’re on step closer to finding a cure and I’m so grateful to have an MP who truly cares. “Brain tumours are the deadliest killer for people under 40 and why we need action now.”