A LOCAL choir will be filling Lichfield Cathedral with their own special brand of musical joy next month.

Joining Lichfield Gospel Choir for the performance on 24th October will be special guests Imbube UK Singers.

The two groups first performed together at the prestigious Wigmore Hall in London.

We went to find out more from musical director Themba Mvula…

What were your first experiences of choral singing?

“One of my earliest memories full-stop was singing in church in Zambia when I was little. It was just a bunch of people together in a room making this glorious sound, often unaccompanied. It felt so improvised and free. It really left a mark on me. “

How has the choir developed since you took them on? Have you been surprised it has lasted this long? And how have you developed as a choir director in this time? Has it helped in the rest of your musical life?

“The choir has undergone a bit of a transformation through their 15 years. There was a time when they could barely clap in time together, never mind get all the syncopated rhythms that are so central to the feel in gospel music. And forget about any kind of coordinated movement.

“Now, people move so organically and are so expressive. The singing is of real quality. And they feel the music. That’s something I’m very proud of.

“I had no idea the choir would last this long, but it’s been such an important part of my own journey as an artist. I’ve learned so much from working with them and it has led to some incredible opportunities such as conducting for the opening of the Commonwealth Games.”

What are you most looking forward to in this collaboration with the Imbube Singers?

“Our collaboration with the Imbube Singers feels very wholesome. They have an unbelievable energy and stage presence and their singing is so powerful. I honestly can’t wait to work with them again. They are a real inspiration to our choir, and I’m very excited for a Lichfield audience to experience them.”

What do you hope the audience gets from a Lichfield Gospel Choir performance?

“Our performances are always energetic and vibrant. But we also have an incredibly varied repertoire.

“This cathedral concert in particular will have a real mix – choral music from West Africa as well as South Africa, alongside traditional and modern gospel, mixed in with some other inspirational songs that lots of people will recognise.”

Tickets for An Evening With Lichfield Gospel Choir with Special Guests Imbube UK Singers can be booked at lichfieldgospelchoir.co.uk