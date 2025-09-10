RESTRICTIONS have been placed on a Lichfield business after a review of its premises licence.

Betsy’s, on Bore Street, will no longer be able to supply hot food and drink after 11pm following the decision by Lichfield District Council.

It had previously been allowed to operate until 2am on Friday and Saturday nights.

At a hearing, the local authority’s licensing sub-committee heard representations from environmental health officers and police officers.

The review of the premises licence was held due to concerns about disorder, public safety and public nuisance.

The sub-committee heard that officers had found the premises to be operating outside of the hours permitted by their licence and were failing to comply with conditions, despite verbal and written warnings and an interview at a police station.

It was also told that in May the premises was raided by licensing officers and immigration enforcement officers who found eight members of staff living in the unit, forcing the council to serve an emergency prohibition order.

After hearing representations made by a barrister acting on behalf of the outlet, the panel decided to suspend the licence for a period of two months. It also added a condition to the premises licence about litter.