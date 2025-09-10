THOUSANDS of people turned out to celebrate the annual Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.

The event featured performances from The City of Lichfield Concert Band and The British Police Symphony Orchestra.

The programme included film scores, classical numbers and iconic proms favourites, including Rule Britannia, Jerusalem and Pomp and Circumstance No 1.

The evening was compered by local auctioneer Richard Winterton, while visitors were also able to enjoy funfair rides.

Lichfield District Council say more than 10,000 people were in attendance.

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“The 26th Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park was a great success, drawing many thousands of people from across Lichfield district and beyond. “On behalf of Lichfield District Council I’d like to thank The City of Lichfield Concert Band and The British Police Symphony Orchestra for the superb musical entertainment – and Richard Winterton for his work as compere. “I’d also like to thank all of our sponsors and event partners, without whose support the proms could not take place, and our fantastic parks team and events staff and everyone who came along on the evening.”

Sponsors for the event were Ansons Law, Bloor Homes, 25Eight Events, Adcocks Solicitors, CB Collier, Lichfield Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Lichfield City Council, Swinfen Broun Trust, Creative Developments, Jukes Funeral Services, Keelys Solicitors, MD Hunt and Thyme Kitchen.

