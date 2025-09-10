POLICE say there will be increased visibility of officers after reports of groups of young people trying car doors at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

The group – on scrambler motorcycles and bicycles – were wearing balaclavas when they were spotted at 9pm yesterday (9th September).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said that while efforts would be made to deter would-be thieves going forward, drivers should take additional measures where possible too.

“It is advised to invest in a steering lock and extra alarms and not to leave laptops, wallets or phones in cars as this then is an opportunity for thieves to break in and steal them.”