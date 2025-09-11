A FREE evening of dance is taking place in Lichfield as part of the Heritage Open Days celebration.

Lichfield Folk Dance Club will welcome people to join them for the session at 7.15pm on 15th September.

A spokesperson said:

“You will be able to dance through history and experience a favourite hobby of centuries past. “Explore the rebellious development of the dancing in England from 1651 – when dancing was illegal – to the thriving present day. “The session will be led by experienced callers Kathryn and David Wright, who have an extensive knowledge of the history of the English country dance. “All dances are explained in a clear walk-through, with some basic instruction where appropriate and will be accessible to those with limited experience, while also being enjoyable to those who have been dancing for many years. “This workshop is suitable for anyone over 16 with an interest in dance. Come along on your own or bring your friends.”

The session will take place at King Edward VI School’s Bader Hall.

For more details visit the Heritage Open Days website.