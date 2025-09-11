A TRIAL to speed up planning decisions has been hailed a success.

Lichfield District Council said it had seen a “dramatic” improvement in wait times for households seeking permission for minor schemes since it launched the initiative in February.

The local authority said the aim of the trial was to make the process quicker and boost the local economy by enabling projects to start sooner.

Figures show that in the year up to March 2025, 69% of household applications were decided within eight weeks. Between April and June, the figure leapt to 97% – and in July it reached 100%.

Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan said:

“We’ve made a real effort to transform how our planning service operates – and the results speak for themselves. “Residents are getting quicker decisions, fewer delays and a more efficient process, without compromising on quality. “Refusing unsuitable applications is part of maintaining the unique character of our district and we make no apology for upholding those standards.”

The trials include one day set aside each week solely for planning officers to make decisions on applications, a revised amendments to applications policy and increasing the posting of highly visible yellow site notices which publicise applications.