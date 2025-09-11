AN MP says he hopes communities across Lichfield and Burntwood will stand up against “an ideology of hatred and discrimination”.

It comes after a national news report revealed that a number of flags put up across the area had been supplied by far-right figure Tommy Robinson.

St George and Union flags have flown from lampposts across the area in recent weeks.

But after those putting some of them up revealed that they had been given them by Robinson, Lichfield’s Labour MP Dave Robertson said efforts to divide local communities should be shunned.

He said:

“I really welcome people celebrating our flag and everything that is great about our country. Our flag should be, and is, a powerful force for unity. “However, reports have shown that some of the flags that have been put up have been altered to carry slogans and were provided by the far-right criminal Tommy Robinson. “Let me be absolutely clear – people trying to use the best symbols of our country to divide our community or to spread a racist ideology are not welcome in our city, town or villages. “The Union Flag and St George’s Cross should be symbols that bring our community together. “I know our community will stand up for the real meaning of these flags and stand against an ideology of hatred and discrimination.”