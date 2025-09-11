A NIGHT of live music from up-and-coming bands from across the Midlands is coming to Lichfield.

Alex Ohm has again curated a line-up for local audiences to catch rising stars for the gig at The Hub at St Mary’s on 19th September.

It will be headlined by rock trio Headwired. The group have previously supported the likes of Luka State, Spangled and Camens.

They will be joined on the bill by The Viz and The Vengenace.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub, said:

“We love supporting young bands – and Alex has worked his magic again to bring three more fabulous Midlands bands to The Hub.”

Tickets are £10 and can be booked from the venue in person or by visiting thehubstmarys.co.uk.