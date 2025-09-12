PROPOSALS for new childcare provision in Lichfield are set to be debated by councillors.

Members of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee will hear details of a planned joint venture with Hospitality Lichfield Ltd to established a new early years facility at Beacon Park’s pavilion.

A report from Cllr Doug Pullen said the new provision – currently branded as Beacon Nursery – would accommodate 55 children.

He said:

“The joint venture aims to address affordability and workforce challenges in local childcare provision, while supporting the council’s community and economic development goals. “The nursery will be operated independently by the joint venture, which will deliver services to the public at its own commercial risk. The council will make a property contribution through a seven-year lease of the pavilion at a peppercorn rent, with no direct service commissioning. “With the capacity to accommodate 55 children, the nursery will operate in a council building, enabling cost-efficient operations. Charging £60 per child per day – below local market value – the nursery will focus on fostering a safe, nurturing and educational environment for children, while ensuring financial sustainability.”

The report said considerations had also been given to overcome recruitment challenges within the childcare sector.

Cllr Pullen added:

“Beacon Nursery will seek to hire and retain high quality nursery care professionals, offering above market rate salaries to encourage local people into a sustainable career in this crucial role of supporting successful development in young children.”

The report will be discussed at a meeting on 18th September.