A BURNTWOOD Reform UK councillor says criticism of local government reorganisation proposals should be levelled at other parties.

It comes after Staffordshire County Council put forward plans for a new East-West unitary authority option.

Under the proposals, Lichfield and Burntwood could come under the control of a single council which would also be responsible for areas such as Tamworth, East Staffordshire, Staffordshire Moorlands and Stoke-on-Trent.

It has been drawn up after the Government sought to end two-tier council areas, meaning Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council would be replaced by a single entity.

Reform UK’s deputy leader has previously admitted that areas would be left with the financial “burden” of challenges facing Stoke-on-Trent City Council.

But Cllr Andrew Clissett, Reform UK representative for Burntwood North, said residents unhappy at the plans needed to put the blame at the door of other parties.

“Make no mistake this was a Conservative idea and the Labour Government has fast tracked it. It is nothing to do with Reform. “The real concern is the lack of transparency. Residents and councillors are being kept in the dark about what the actual plan is. “Both district and county councils have shown maps and preferred options, but the Government has not shared full details of what this means for local services, costs or accountability. “Labour are the policy makers here – they own this. Reform will continue to stand up for local people to make sure any changes are open, honest and genuinely in the best interests of our communities, not imposed from the top down.”

Cllr Clissett said that he was not convinced about the rationale behind local government reorganisation.

He said:

“Don’t try and fix something that isn’t broken. It might cost us all more than the Labour Government has let on. “Imagine the people, resources and tech requirements needed to make these changes happen.”