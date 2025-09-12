THE annual Sheriff’s Ride has been hailed as a “very special” event.

Horses and cyclists took part in the annual tradition which saw participants travel around the city boundary.

Led by the Clerk of the Course Nick Sedgwick, the Sheriff of Lichfield the Revd Ian Hayter joined riders as they departed from the Guildhall.

Organised by the Lichfield Shrievalty Association, the traditional event dates back to 1553 when Queen Mary gave the city the right to appoint its own Sheriff.

Revd Hayter said:

“I am honoured to have taken part in the historic tradition that is the Sheriff’s Ride. “It was a thoroughly enjoyable day that I will never forget. I would particularly like to thank the Clerk of the Course and Lichfield Shrievalty Association, together with the landowners, officers of Lichfield City Council and many others who made this day so very special. “The Sheriff’s Ride is one of the most historic events in Lichfield. Long may it continue.”