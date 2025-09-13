LICHFIELD City return to league action this weekend as they host Coventry Sphinx.

Ivor Green’s men will be looking to bounce back from defeat to Corby Town in the FA Trophy last time out.

City have enjoyed a strong start to life at step four though, finding themselves sixth in the table after picking up three wins and two draws from their opening six games.

But they face a tough test this afternoon (13th September) against an unbeaten Coventry side who find themselves level on points with Lichfield having played a game less.

Kick-off is at 3pm. Admission is £10 adults and £7 children. Under 16s go free with a paying adult.