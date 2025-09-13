HAMMERWICH’S title hopes were washed away as the weather saw their clash at Wombourne abandoned.

Defeat in their penultimate fixture against Milford Hall had meant the chances of topping the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division were slim.

Hosts Wombourne had opted to bat first after the winning toss.

Hammerwich made an early breakthrough as Sajid Ahmadzai claimed the wicket of Jack Hussey with just 14 on the scoreboard.

But Wombourne piled on the runs with Chad Brandrick making 19 and Zachary Smith scoring 56.

The rain halted the total being added to with the score on 102-1 after 15 overs, before the decision was made to abandon play and bring the curtain down on the league campaign.