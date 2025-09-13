A TEAM of creatives from a local hospice are celebrating after being shortlisted for an award.

The St Giles Hospice staff have been named as finalists in the In-House Social Media Team of the Year category at the Social Media Marketing Awards.

They will be battling it out for the crown against the likes of ITV Soaps, Met Office, National Highways and Tata Consultancy Services.

Natalie Lewis, head of marketing and strategic communications at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be in the running with such big names and are so proud that our team has been recognised. “It’s been a tough year for the hospice and our team has been working so hard on vital marketing and communications work that directly supports our income generation and raises awareness of our services to reach more people who need our care. “I’m incredibly proud of our team for being nominated – they truly deserve it. We can’t wait to see what happens on the night.”

The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in London on 15th October. But with tickets costing £350 plus VAT, the hospice is seeking sponsors to help the team attend.