LICHFIELD City suffered a home defeat against Coventry Sphinx despite creating a raft of chances.

Ivor Green’s men found themselves behind after ten minutes when Harvey Smith thundered an effort from distance in off the crossbar.

City went close to levelling when a Jack Edwards shot was deflected, but visiting keeper Charlie Woods produced a smart stop to keep it out.

Tom Brown saw an effort cleared off the line as Lichfield continued to push for an equaliser.

But Coventry doubled their advantage when Kyle Carey found the net with another fine strike from distance.

City found a way back into the game before half-time as a good spell of play saw Brown’s blocked effort fall to John Mills who slotted past Woods to make it 2-1.

Joe Haines’ low drive in the second half almost levelled things up, but the Coventry keeper was equal to it, while Edwards went even closer with a curling shot that found the crossbar.

Taylor was next to be denied by Woods – but Lichfield keeper Brendon Bunn had to be alert at the other end to prevent Sphinx from extending their lead after a quick break.

Edwards continued to try and find the elusive equaliser with another shot kept out by Woods while Haines saw a volley fly over the bar.

Taylor and Edwards were again denied by the Coventry keeper who continued to frustrate the home side.

The chances kept coming with Luke Childs sending a strike wide before Taylor headed over from an Edwards cross as City failed to find a way to break the resolute Sphinx backline.