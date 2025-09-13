LICHFIELD were unable to end the season on a high after rain saw their tie at Fordhouses abandoned.

The result condemns them to bottom spot in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division after a disappointing season that has seen them win just three of their 22 fixtures.

Fordhouses had opted to bat after winning the toss – and it was decision that paid off from the outset.

The home side’s openers Lewis Peat and Niall Cooper produced unbeaten scores of 57 and 127 respectively before the rain came down to bring a premature end to proceedings.