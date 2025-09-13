LICHFIELD will be expecting a tough test after securing a five-point victory in their opening league fixture last weekend.

The Myrtle Greens are on their travels once more with a trip to face a Stourbridge side who have recruited heavily during the summer – a move which paid off as they beat Bridgnorth in their opener last time out.

Lichfield’s Director of Rugby Jim Thorp has made three changes to the starting 15 with a couple of injuries already impacting his squad.

The 2nds are at home to Barton-under-Needwood in a local derby.

Both games kick off at 3pm this afternoon (13th September).

Tomorrow sees the women’s first team open their league season at home to newly-promoted Blaydon Red Kites at 2pm.

The fixture is new head coach Tim Westwood’s first game in charge, with a new look to the squad.

Elsewhere, the girls 18s – now known as the Lionesses – are at home in a friendly at 2pm, while the 16s go to Leek for a county cup game.

The boys 15s start their defence of the county cup at 11am tomorrow when they face Longton at home.