BOSSES at a Lichfield restaurant say they are “deeply sorry” after a commercial fridge was dumped on land in the city centre.

Lal Bagh, on Bird Street, was handed a £1,000 fixed penalty notice after the unit was left on land where the Franciscan Friary once stood.

A review of CCTV by Lichfield District Council found that a new fridge had been delivered to the business – and captured the old one being dragged out of the back of the restaurant.

As well as the fixed penalty, Lal Bagh was also handed a bill for the disposal of the dumped equipment.

But in a statement, the business apologised for “a serious error of judgement”.

They said:

“We made a mistake – and we are deeply sorry. “When arranging for an old fridge to be taken away, we made a poor decision. The arrangement was for it to be collected the following morning. To keep a public path clear overnight, we moved the fridge to a secluded spot next to the path, fully expecting it to be gone by morning. “We entrusted the job to an unofficial individual without verifying their licence and then we failed to ensure it had been collected the next morning. This was a serious error of judgment and a failure of our own standards. We should have used a certified company and we should have followed up. “This was a case of misplaced trust and a serious lapse in our own procedures, not a deliberate act to harm the beautiful environment of the town we call home. “We have paid the fine and have already implemented stricter rules for all waste disposal to ensure this never, ever happens again.”

The owners said they would work hard to rebuild their reputation after the incident.

“For over 30 years, we have always strived to be a responsible local business and good neighbours. “This incident is not who we are and it does not reflect the values we’ve held for three decades. “We understand the disappointment this has caused. All we can ask is for understanding and the chance to earn back trust.”