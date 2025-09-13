THE Alter comedy club started its autumn season with four comedians that ran the gamut of comedy stylings.

With compere Sully O’Sullivan taking his duties seriously, he worked the crowd, allowing for deft word play and some jokes at the expense of the game audience members.

Starting the show was Aaron Simmons, who looked at life with cerebral palsy and his family relationships, but at times he perhaps shared too much personal information, which might be seen as distasteful for more prudish audiences.

The Irish comedian Marty Gleeson bought her award-winning comedy styles to the stage, with a skit discussing the future and storytelling involving what the Jurassic Park film would have been like with cloned David Attenborough’s instead of dinosaurs.

Donuts, and the differences between actual adult life and the one we all expected as children were also discussed in a set that blended whimsy with reality to telling effect.

Closing the evening was the affable Paul McCaffrey who told tales of life on board cruise ships and the people who go on them, sports and modern life.

His observational style, not too dissimilar to comedians like Michael McIntyre and Josh Widdecombe made him a comedian of the people.

It was a mixed bag of comedy, with something for the most broad-minded of fans.