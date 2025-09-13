STAFF and residents at a Lichfield care home have been on a journey of pure imagination to celebrate Roald Dahl Day.

Stowe Mount Care Home handed out Willy Wonka-themed chocolate bars in honour of the date.

They were handed out on the streets of Lichfield, with one lucky golden ticket offering a £30 National Book Token.

Stowe Mount resident Rae Fry, who volunteered to help give out the chocolate bars, said:

“It was lovely to meet the Lichfield community and I was enthusiastic to talk about the great author Roald Dahl and explain the exciting chance to win the golden ticket.”

Lifestyle manager Jayne Yeats said:

“Roald Dahl Day gave us the perfect opportunity to do something a little bit different while also getting to know our community even better. “We hope the golden ticket brings a smile to someone’s face, inspires them to pick up a new book and enjoy the world of stories that Roald Dahl loved so much.”

People are also invited to join the weekly coffee morning which takes place at the Scotch Orchard home from 10am each Wednesday.