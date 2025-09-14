A BURNTWOOD building firm is celebrating after being given the green light for a new development.

Affordable housing specialist Keon Homes has received planning permission for 12 council apartments to be built on a former garage site in Wolverhampton.

Jim Woodsford, pre-development and planning manager at Keon Homes, said:

“Brownfield development continues to be a core driver for Keon Homes and making use of otherwise redundant sites to provide much-needed, affordable housing. “We have worked closely with City of Wolverhampton Council to design a scheme that will make the best possible use of the development land.”