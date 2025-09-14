THE leader of Lichfield District Council has branded Reform UK’s plans for local government reorganisation as “absolute madness”.

It comes after Staffordshire County Council drew up proposals which would see the creation of East and West Staffordshire unitary authorities.

The Government is seeking to end two-tier council areas in favour of single bodies operating all services.

Under the proposals being discussed by the county council, Lichfield would be in a unitary authority with the likes of Tamworth, East Staffordshire, Staffordshire Moorlands and Stoke-on-Trent.

But Cllr Doug Pullen, Conservative leader of Lichfield District Council, said the plans were “ludicrous”.

“The long-awaited Reform UK plans for local governance have emerged – and it isn’t pretty. “A super-unitary council with 690,000 residents and Lichfield merging with Stoke-on-Trent. “It is absolute madness and runs against everything they said pre-election. “Residents can be assured we will be fighting this ludicrous proposal all the way.”