AN MP has seen her pet crowned Westminster Dog of the Year.

Sarah Edwards – whose Tamworth consituency covers Whittington, Farley, Shenstone and Stonnall – picked up the title with her 13-year-old Keeshond Poykee in the contest held outside the Houses of Parliament.

The contest was organised by The Kennel Club and Dogs Trust and saw MPs battle it out for the title as part of efforts to highlight animal welfare issues.

Sarah said:

“It’s really amazing. I was hoping that we had a chance. I’ve been gearing Poykee up and making sure that he dazzled the judges and his personality shines through. “We’ve been doing prep work ahead of the day, making sure that he really promotes what it is to be a fabulous pet but also a creature with a really individual personality as well. “We’ve been out and about talking to people and thinking about how we can promote the fabulousness of dogs, but also how important they are as our family pets.”