WATER shortages affecting the canal network will not disrupt a local festival, organisers say.

The Huddlesford Heritage Gathering will take place on 20th and 21st September and feature narrowboats, as well as classic vehicles, music, food and family activities.

But despite concerns over water levels across the UK, organisers say a number of boats are already signed up to attend – and more could be joining if recent rain improves the situation.

Organised by Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust (LHCRT) and Lichfield Cruising Club, the event celebrates heritage, community spirit and raises vital funds for the restoration of the Lichfield Canal.

Christine Howles, LHCRT’s communications and marketing trustee, said:

“We’re thrilled to be back at Huddlesford and looking forward to a great weekend. “It’s been quite a challenge, with the uncertainty of water levels and the Coventry Canal closed at Fradley and Glascote, but the canal spirit is stronger than ever. “We have boats waiting to reach us if the canal reopens – and even if they don’t make it, we’ve got a huge array of attractions to keep everyone entertained. But there will still be boats to admire. “The irony is that once the Lichfield Canal is completed, it will help bring more water down the network to supply the canal at Huddlesford, showing just how important our restoration work is. “Please come along, enjoy the weekend and support LHCRT’s work too.”

The Huddlesford Heritage Gathering runs from 10am to 5pm on 20th and 21st September at Lichfield Cruising Club, Cappers Lane, Whittington, Lichfield, WS14 9JW, with free parking. The site is accessible for wheelchairs and buggies, and dogs are welcome but must be kept on leads.

For full details of attractions and schedules visit heritagegathering.uk.