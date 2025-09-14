PLANS to build a new dormer bungalow in Shenstone have been rejected.

The proposals would have seen the property built on land at 38 St Johns Hill.

But planning chiefs from Lichfield District Council refused permission due to a lack of details on access an the impact on nearby trees.

They also questioned the overall development.

A decision notice said:

“The proposal, by virtue of its indicative location fails to have a positive impact on the public realm and does not respect the layout, character and pattern of development prevalent in the surrounding area. “The siting of the dwelling within the plot would appear visually incongruous with regard to the building lines of St Johns Hill and would not respect the pattern of dwellings on large, deep plots. “A dormer bungalow in this location would be considered highly discordant within the well-established grain and pattern of surrounding built form and the setting of the adjacent Shenstone conservation area . “Furthermore the building would result in a plot that appears contrived, cramped and overdeveloped.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.