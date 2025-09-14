WHITTINGTON residents will be keeping their fingers crossed afrer being shortlisted in the Best Kept Village competition.

It has been a number of years since the village entered the contest, but Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council opted to take part this year.

A spokesperson said:

“The entry was rather a ‘toe in the water’ to identify what improvements may be needed for later entries. To some surprise our entry has been shortlisted and Cllr Robert Pass will be representing the village at a reception on 23rd September when the winners will be announced.”